* NWR says waiting for formal response to proposals
* Looking to restructure with state help or sell to
government
* State remains reluctant to help, but worried about layoffs
(Adds quotes, details on aid proposal, background)
By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, April 28 Czech coal miner New World
Resources' (NWR) main business unit OKD will
run out of money around mid-May and will need to file for
insolvency before that unless the government and creditors agree
a restructuring deal soon, Chairman Gareth Penny said on
Thursday.
The company, which employ around 13,000 people in the Czech
Republic, has been hit by weak demand and low coal prices.
Penny said the government had not formally responded to its
various proposals and NWR needed a clear commitment to negotiate
by Friday, but added it was still possible to find a deal.
"If we can't get...dialogue going very, very soon, by
default we will end up in a bankruptcy situation," Penny said on
a call with Reuters and Bloomberg.
"So OKD has probably got money left until mid-May. And at
that point it runs out of any money to continue its operations
and even before that it will clearly have to file for some form
of bankruptcy."
The finance ministry had no immediate comment on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Czech finance minister Andrej Babis said no
meeting had been set up with creditors so far this week.
The government has been reluctant to provide aid that would
benefit NWR's shareholders but also fears insolvency could lead
to a collapse of the mining group, which would hurt the broader
economy.
NWR is controlled by a group of bondholders, known as AHG,
which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of
the company's debt.
Penny said NWR's owners and creditors had proposed to either
restructure OKD with aid or sell the company to the state, and
to write off some 450 million euros (about $510 million)in debt,
leaving the firm with around 115 million euros to repay.
Some parts of the NWR group are in default now because the
firm has breached covenants related to a 35 million euro credit
facility.
NWR made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of 4 million euros in 2015. It ended 2015 with net
debt of 298 million euros, and cash of 86 million euros.
AHG consists of Ashmore Investment Management Limited,
Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management
Limited.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
