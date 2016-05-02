* Miner NWR seeks state deal to restructure or sell OKD
* OKD board meets to decide next steps on Tuesday
* Owners AHG say ready to negotiate
PRAGUE, May 2 New World Resources' (NWR)
loss-making coal mining division OKD will
have to file for insolvency unless the government can agree a
deal with its owners to take the company over at a lower price,
Czech Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday.
NWR has already said the coal mining group will run out of
money by the middle of May and will need to file for insolvency
before that unless the government and creditors agree a deal
soon. The coal miner, which employs around 13,000 people, has
been hit by low prices and weak demand.
NWR's main owners and creditors, which include a group of
fund managers known as AHG, have offered to sell the coal miner
to the Czech state for around 120 million euros ($137.72
million), cleared of most debt.
The company has been trying to reach a restructuring and
state aid agreement with the government since the end of last
year.
But the government has been reluctant to provide aid that
would benefit NWR's shareholders or creditors, and has worked on
plans instead to help to miners after they lose jobs.
Mladek said on Monday that NWR's options were limited.
"I would narrow this to two options. Either the owners will
lower their demands for the sale of worthless shares ... or
there will be insolvency," he told reporters.
"It would have to be significantly less (for the sale), and
we would have to reach consensus with the finance minister,
which I do not consider to be entirely easy after today's debate
in the cabinet."
Mladek said he did not know of any planned meetings between
the government and the company this week.
AHG, the group of global funds controlling 60 percent of NWR
voting rights and two thirds of debt, said in response to
Mladek's comments that it was ready to talk.
"If we are to interpret this as an invitation to meet, the
ministers need to just state when and where, they know we'll be
there ready to negotiate," an AHG spokesman said.
OKD's board is due to discuss the option of insolvency on
Tuesday, NWR said last week.
NWR Chairman Gareth Penny said on April 28 that the
government had still not formally responded to any proposals
from the company's owners. He said they had offered to write off
some 450 million euros in debt, leaving OKD with around 115
million euros to repay.
AHG consists of Ashmore Investment Management Limited,
Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management
Limited.
