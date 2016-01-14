PRAGUE Jan 14 The Czech government and New World Resources (NWR) will move forward in talks on the reorganisation of the struggling hard coal miner's OKD unit and about the possible sale of one of its mines, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Thursday.

"We agreed there will be separate negotiations on two things," Mladek told reporters after he and other government ministers held talks with company management.

"The first is the reorganisation of OKD to see whether we are able to reach an agreement. And then about selling the Frenstat mine for 1 crown ($0.0405)."

($1 = 24.7180 Czech crowns)