BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
PRAGUE May 4 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday that keeping New World Resources' (NWR) OKD mining unit in operation in the coming months was the most important priority after the firm filed for insolvency.
NWR's main business unit filed for insolvency on Tuesday after failing to secure government aid, but could still agree a reorganisation plan to stay afloat.
Industry Minister Jan Mladek told reporters after a government meeting that the state would look for possible ways to help OKD remain operational.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.