PRAGUE, April 28 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources' (NWR) main business unit OKD likely has enough money until the middle of May and would have to file for bankruptcy before that date in the absence of a deal with the government on aid, Chairman Gareth Penny said on Thursday.

Penny, speaking on a call with journalists, said it was possible still to find a solution to OKD's situation but that the company needed a clear commitment from the government to negotiate, which it has not yet received.

