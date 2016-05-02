PRAGUE May 2 Czech Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday that the only options for New World Resources (NWR) to proceed with its loss-making coal mining unit OKD were a sale to government at a lower-than-demanded price or filing for OKD's insolvency.

NWR has said OKD, which employs up to 13,000, will run out of money by the middle of May and will need to file for insolvency before that unless the government and creditors agree a restructuring deal soon.

NWR's main owners have offered to sell OKD to the state for around 120 million euros. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)