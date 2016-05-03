PRAGUE May 3 Czech hard coal miner New World
Resources' (NWR) main business unit OKD has
filed for insolvency with the aim to reorganise and maintain
viable operations, OKD said on Tuesday.
OKD said it did not have money to cover its liabilities but
expected to receive payments from customers in May to keep
operations going and pay wages, it said in a statement.
NWR said last week OKD will run out of money by the middle
of May and will need to file for insolvency before that unless
the Czech government and company creditors agree a takeover or
restructuring deal. There has been no agreement so far.
