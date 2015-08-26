PRAGUE Aug 26 The Czech government and New
World Resources (NWR) are likely to have to
renegotiate the state support aimed at extending the life of the
company's Paskov mine, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on
Wednesday.
The state agreed in 2014 to provide 600 million crowns
($25.2 million) to cover the social costs of NWR closing Paskov
if the company kept the unprofitable mine open until the end of
2017.
However, the deal would become invalid and need to be
reworked if coking coal benchmark prices drop below $110 a tonne
for three straight quarters.
The benchmark was below the threshold in the second and
third quarters and Mladek said that NWR's main mining unit OKD
expects the price to be below the stated level when it is set
for the fourth quarter during September.
Without a valid deal in place, NWR would be free to close
the mine at a time of its own choosing.
"It is necessary to resume negotiations in advance to
protect against a massive layoff of miners," Mladek said in a
statement.
NWR declined to comment.
The company went through a major debt and equity
restructuring in 2014 to avoid insolvency. As part of an
operational review in 2013, it looked to close Paskov after
concluding that it would continue to operate at a loss in the
medium term because of high costs.
Its deal with the government requires the company to employ
at least 1,800 people at the mine until 2017, though NWR has
said this year that it could keep the mine open longer after
bringing down costs.
($1 = 23.7850 Czech crowns)
