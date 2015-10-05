PRAGUE Oct 5 The Czech government is ready to
hold talks with New World Resources (NWR) to
keep its Paskov coal mine open after a fall in coal prices
raised doubts over its future, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka
said on Monday.
The government agreed in 2014 to provide 600 million crowns
($24.83 million) to cover the social costs of closing Paskov if
the Dutch-registered mining company kept the unprofitable
operation open until the end of 2017, rather than closing it
earlier.
The deal included a clause allowing for renegotiation if
coking coal benchmark prices dropped below $110 a tonne for
three straight quarters, which probably happened last quarter.
Sobotka said on Monday his centre-left cabinet had approved
new talks to involve the finance, industry and labour ministers.
The state wants to avoid an early closure and the loss of up
to 3,000 jobs. Without a valid deal in place, NWR is free to
close the mine when it chooses.
NWR's mining unit OKD said in September it had written to
the government asking for the current deal to get a six-month
extension to give the sides time to reach a new agreement.
($1 = 24.1630 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Adrian Croft)