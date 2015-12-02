PRAGUE Dec 2 The Czech government decided on
Wednesday not to sign a letter to the European Union raising
concern among central and southeastern European nations that
Russia's plans to extend its gas link to Germany could threaten
the region's energy security.
Industry minister Jan Mladek acknowledged the proposed Nord
Stream-2 expansion could limit supply routes and energy security
of EU nations and hurt Ukraine but said the project should be
viewed in wider context that could benefit the Czechs. Czech
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has previously criticised the
proposed Nord Stream expansion.
"Implementation of the project Nord Stream-2 should have
some positives for the Czech Republic," said Industry Minister
Jan Mladek, who added the Czechs still supported Ukraine as a
transit country.
"This could mean an increase in the current use of the
domestic transmission system, strengthening the position of the
Czech Republic between major transit countries and minimizing
the risk of transferring a large extent the operating costs of
the transmission system in prices for transport to domestic
customers."
The Czech decision follows the Bulgarian prime minister
saying he would not sign and highlights the difficulty central
and southeastern European countries have in reaching consensus
on how to loosen Russia's energy supply grip.
The proposed Nord Stream-2 expansion would double capacity
to 110 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year along the route
Russia's Gazprom already ships gas to Europe. The
Czechs get a big part of their supplies from this direction.
Gazprom signed the deal with Germany's E.ON,
BASF/Wintershall, Austria's OMV, ENGIE
of France and Shell to expand the pipeline
bypassing Ukraine and run under the Baltic Sea to Europe.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by David Evans)