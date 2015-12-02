PRAGUE Dec 2 The Czech government decided on Wednesday not to sign a letter to the European Union raising concern among central and southeastern European nations that Russia's plans to extend its gas link to Germany could threaten the region's energy security.

Industry minister Jan Mladek acknowledged the proposed Nord Stream-2 expansion could limit supply routes and energy security of EU nations and hurt Ukraine but said the project should be viewed in wider context that could benefit the Czechs. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has previously criticised the proposed Nord Stream expansion.

"Implementation of the project Nord Stream-2 should have some positives for the Czech Republic," said Industry Minister Jan Mladek, who added the Czechs still supported Ukraine as a transit country.

"This could mean an increase in the current use of the domestic transmission system, strengthening the position of the Czech Republic between major transit countries and minimizing the risk of transferring a large extent the operating costs of the transmission system in prices for transport to domestic customers."

The Czech decision follows the Bulgarian prime minister saying he would not sign and highlights the difficulty central and southeastern European countries have in reaching consensus on how to loosen Russia's energy supply grip.

The proposed Nord Stream-2 expansion would double capacity to 110 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year along the route Russia's Gazprom already ships gas to Europe. The Czechs get a big part of their supplies from this direction.

Gazprom signed the deal with Germany's E.ON, BASF/Wintershall, Austria's OMV, ENGIE of France and Shell to expand the pipeline bypassing Ukraine and run under the Baltic Sea to Europe. (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by David Evans)