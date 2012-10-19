PRAGUE Oct 19 Areva filed an appeal on Friday to stay in the bidding for a Czech nuclear power project estimated to be worth over $10 billion.

State-controlled electricity firm CEZ dropped Areva from the tendering earlier this month, saying the French firm's bid suffered from multiple and serious shortcomings.

"Areva has provided detailed objections to each of the reasons for exclusion raised by CEZ and believes that its comprehensive and detailed offer, handed to CEZ last July, is in full compliance with the statutory requirements as well as the tender criteria," Areva said in a statement.

Areva's disqualification, if upheld, will leave Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport as the only bidders. CEZ expects to pick the winner by the end of the next year. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Greg Mahlich)