* Offer also made to Germany

* Czechs offer talks but not required to do so

* Talks with Germany may start next year

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Dec 8 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas on Thursday offered to hold public talks with neighbouring Austria over his country's plans to build two new nuclear reactors, repeating a proposal he made to Germany last month.

Necas has made clear the Czechs are willing to hold discussions even though European law does not require them to do so for nuclear expansion plans that have raised concern in both Germany and Austria.

"This week I signed basically the same offer and the same letter to Austria and the Austrian Federal Chancellor (Werner) Faymann," Necas told a parliamentary committee. "We are proposing the possibility of public debate."

Majority state-owned utility CEZ plans to build two additional units at its Temelin plant and then potentially up to three other units in Slovakia and at its Dukovany plant.

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and France's Areva, are bidding to build the units in the biggest-ever Czech procurement deal.

A government policy paper has also proposed the building of a string of new atomic plants in the central European country, including boosting reliance on nuclear to 80 percent of all energy needs by 2060.

The nuclear push has stirred opposition in Austria - whose border lies some 50 km (30 miles) from CEZ's Temelin nuclear plant - as well as in Germany which announced a retreat from nuclear following Japan's Fukushima disaster in March.

Opponents cite Fukushima as evidence that nuclear power is unsafe while Czechs see nuclear as a key plank in ensuring future energy security for the former Soviet block nation, which gets most of its gas supplies from Russia.

Vaclav Bartuska, the Czech energy ambassador overseeing the Temelin tender, told Reuters last month debates in Germany might include town hall meetings and could start next year. (Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)