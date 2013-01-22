* Strategic issues override financial concerns for project
By Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Jan 22 The Czech Republic will push on
with nuclear expansion plans because its need for a stable power
supply outweighs uncertain commercial prospects and growing
opposition in Europe to atomic energy, its industry minister
said.
Majority state-owned CEZ is running one of
Europe's biggest tenders in years to build two new units at its
Temelin plant, each with a capacity of over 1,000 megawatts, at
a cost estimated around $10 billion.
Low wholesale power prices, uncertain future demand and
opposition to nuclear energy after Japan's 2011 Fukushima
disaster have raised doubts about whether the plan is viable,
but Industry Minister Martin Kuba said strategic issues trump
financial ones.
"I consider investment in Temelin to be an investment into
family silver," Kuba said in an interview. "You cannot always
consider such investment only according to current market prices
for electricity."
Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse and Russia's
Atomstroyexport are vying for the deal to build the new
reactors, following the unexpected exclusion of France's Areva
after CEZ said the company failed to meet tender
conditions.
CEZ is expected to evaluate the bids in February and pick a
winner by the end of the year. Plans call for the reactors to be
built around 2025.
The Czech nuclear plan has raised concerns in Austria, whose
border lies some 50 km (30 miles) from CEZ's Temelin nuclear
plant. Germany, a market for Czechs electricity exports,
announced a retreat from nuclear following Japan's 2011
Fukushima disaster.
Opponents cite Fukushima as evidence that nuclear power is
unsafe while Czechs see nuclear as a key plank in ensuring
future energy security for the former Soviet bloc nation, which
gets most of its gas supplies from Russia.
"The Czech Republic must be very tough in defending this
project and defend the concept of sustainable energy for
reasonable prices. We have to defend our position today and
every day," Kuba said.
Wholesale energy prices have tumbled to multi-year lows due
to the economic slowdown in Europe and plentiful renewable
supplies from Germany. The Czech long-term power contract has
fallen by more than half to around 42 euros per megawatt hour
from a pre-crisis levels near 70 and a high of more than 90
euros.
Experts say prices need to rise for construction of new
power stations to make economic sense, including gas- and
coal-fired plants, which cost less to build than nuclear ones.
Kuba said the discussions about Temelin were based on a
price of around 60 euros per megawatt-hour but stressed that was
only a model number rather than an estimate.
The government is preparing a legal framework to allow power
prices from the two new units to be set by a so-called "contract
for difference" - a similar approach to one Britain has chosen
for its new nuclear projects, he said.
That means CEZ would receive compensation if prices dropped
below a certain level but would have to pay the state if prices
rose above that target.
"The market distortion is due to a surge of renewable
sources, which are subsidised," Kuba said.
The Temelin plan has wide public and political support in
the Czech Republic, which generates a third of its power from
nuclear sources.
