PRAGUE, Sept 11 Toshiba Corp unit
Westinghouse has struck a deal with privately-held Czech company
Hutni Montaze to cooperate on a potential deal to build nuclear
reactors in the Czech Republic.
Westinghouse is among the three bidders in a multi-billion
dollar tender by state-controlled Czech utility CEZ
to build two new units at its nuclear power station Temelin,
which currently has two 1,000 MW blocks.
Westinghouse said on Tuesday it would cooperate with Hutni
Montaze if it wins the tender, having the Czech construction and
installation company do the majority of the mechanical
installation and construction testing.
Westinghouse filed its bid along with the other two bidders
- France's Areva and Russia's Atomstroyexport - on
July 2 and CEZ, the biggest listed central European company, is
expected to pick a winner by the end of 2013.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mark Potter)