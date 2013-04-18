(Corrects para 2 to remove Evraz, para 7 to clarify Evraz is ArcelorMittal's client, not NWR's)

* NWR says will announce new target soon

* Shares hit record low

By Jana Mlcochova

PRAGUE, April 18 Coal and coke producer New World Resources (NWR) will have to cut targets in its full-year guidance because a difficult trading environment has hit its operating performance.

London and Prague-listed NWR, which supplies the central European unit of steelmaker ArcelorMittal, said on Thursday it would disclose its new target "in a timely manner".

Its shares fell to a fresh record low of 52.7 crowns per share in Prague, less then an eighth of the value the share had at its 2008 stock market debut.

The global steel industry slowed sharply last year, hit by a moderation in China's economic growth and weak demand from austerity-ravaged Europe. A further slowdown in China's first-quarter growth has knocked commodity markets this week.

The Czech company had in February set a coal production target for 2013 at between 10 million and 11 million tonnes, after 11.2 million tonnes in 2012. It was also targeting sales of 9.5 million to 10.5 million tonnes, split equally between coking and thermal coal.

"Management is working on efficiency and cost reduction measures to mitigate these negative trends," NWR said in a release. "As a result, the 2013 full year guidance as announced on 21 February 2013 cannot be re-iterated."

SALES DAMPENED

The Czech unit of Russia's steelmaker Evraz, which takes pig iron from NWR's client ArcelorMittal, said it might permanently halt smelting capacity at its Czech unit Vitkovice Steel or sell the entire business as it has been disposing of assets to help manage its debt load.

It has halted production at its steelmaking line there for the whole of April due to poor demand as the central European country's manufacturing sector, centred on car production, remains in a downturn.

NWR, which owns hard coal mines in the north-east of the Czech Republic, said the average realised coking coal price in the first quarter was 101 euros per tonne, less than the 103 euros the company had announced in February.

It said the average coking coal price negotiated for the second quarter had risen by 3 percent from the first quarter to 104 euros per tonne, while coke prices remained flat at 246 euros per tonne. It will issue first-quarter results on May 16.

"Overall we perceive today's news as negative because given the current sales prices and sales volumes, NWR is most likely to post losses both in the first and the second quarter," Komercni Banka said in a note.

"Since shares have dropped to an historical low, the market seems to be pricing in weak results in the nearest quarters." (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by David Holmes and Keiron Henderson)