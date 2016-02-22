PRAGUE Feb 22 Miner New World Resources (NWR) and its OKD unit should announce plans for layoffs within a month, Czech Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday following a meeting with the group's chairman.

Mladek reiterated that the government would not provide cash or aid to the company and would only provide support for miners who lose their jobs, the ministry said in a statement.

NWR has said that it may lay off 6,800-7,800 staff as part of a restructuring to keep it going while coal prices are low and the company burns through cash.

