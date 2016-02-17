* Industry minister says no govt help for company, bondholders

PRAGUE, Feb 17 The Czech government will not inject money into struggling coal miner New World Resources (NWR) and will only provide support for miners who lose their jobs, not bondholders, its industry minister said on Wednesday.

Talks between the government and the owner of the country's only hard coal mines, which employ almost 13,000, are continuing as the company burns through cash and is looking for financing.

"We will not provide a single crown" Industry Minister Jan Mladek told Reuters in an interview. "I have the feeling that managers are still pretending that they are negotiating with the government on sending some money, but the clear message - and I sent a letter today to (Executive Chairman Gareth) Penny - is that we will not provide any money to the firm, and it is meant seriously."

NWR declined to comment.

A slump in coal prices has forced the company to sell below cost price and its share price has plunged more than 99 percent since its dual-listing in London and Prague in 2008.

It has said it may run out of cash later this year if it does not secure alternative financing and that it may lay off more than half its workforce by 2018.

NWR's bonds have also slumped and bondholders are involved in the negotiations with the government. Yields on NWR's 2020 senior secured notes have quadrupled to 206 percent since December and the paper is bid at 6 cents on the dollar.

Asked specifically about any deal that would benefit bondholders, Mladek said: "They will not get anything, that is my message."

"They may think that this is some bluffing and the government will back down. It will not," he added.

The government and NWR agreed in 2014 that the state would provide 600 million crowns ($25 mln) if the group keeps operating its loss-making Paskov mine longer than intended.

But the deal was conditional on coal prices staying above certain levels and fell through last year when coking coal prices fell below thresholds. Prices have halved since 2011.

NO ASSET BUYS

Mladek also ruled out the possibility that the government could buy some NWR assets. He said the state would only consider that in case of insolvency.

"I can imagine that if there is a sale under insolvency, of assets without liabilities, then, for example (state-owned mining firm), Diamo may buy something," he said.

NWR said earlier this month it was certainly not preparing for bankruptcy.

It had net debt of 321 million euros and cash of 57 million euros at the end of the third quarter last year. It is due to report full-year results on Feb. 24.

The company, whose main owner is a group of investors including Czech financier Zdenek Bakala, already restructured its debt and equity in 2014. ($1 = 0.8972 euros) ($1 = 24.2640 Czech crowns) (Editing by Jason Hovet and Susan Fenton)