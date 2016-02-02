PRAGUE Feb 2 Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic acquired 61,250 shares at an average price of 256.17 crowns last week in the first two days after launching a share buyback programme, data on its website showed.

The Czech company said in December it would buy up to 4 percent of its own stock in the programme at a maximum price of 297 crowns. It started the buybacks last Thursday.

Shares closed down 0.3 percent at 255 crowns on Monday.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Miral Fahmy)