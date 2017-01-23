(Adds FinMin, details)
PRAGUE Jan 23 Czech Industry Minister Jan
Mladek said on Monday he would propose to the cabinet that state
miner Diamo buy hard coal mining group OKD, the insolvent unit
of New World Resources (NWR), for the nominal price of
1 crown ($0.0397).
Mladek added he would still prefer a private buyer take over
the OKD mines, a major employer in the northeast of the Czech
Republic.
The company had started a search for a strategic partner in
November last year.
Finance Minister Andrej Babis immediately spoke against the
idea of buying OKD, calling it a "populist step" and said his
fellow minister's proposal could damage the ongoing sale
process.
Babis is the leader of junior government party ANO, which is
leading in polls before a planned election in October this year.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats, of which
Mladek is a member, are trailing by double digits in the polls.
OKD, which has 14,000 workers in the eastern Czech
industrial region, has been hit in recent years by sinking
global coal prices.
It is going through a court-backed reorganisation after
filing for insolvency in May last year.
In November shareholders of its parent group NWR
approved liquidation of NWR.
($1 = 25.1610 Czech crowns)
