PRAGUE, June 8 Czech coal miner OKD, the insolvent unit of New World Resources (NWR) , urgently needs a state loan of up to 1 billion crowns ($42.1 million) to keep operating, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Wednesday.

Mladek, in a statement, said that a state-backed loan was the only option for OKD to secure financing to keep operating this month.

OKD, a major employer in the Czech Republic's industrial northeast, was declared insolvent by a court in May after its owners failed to secure government aid to help it through a sharp fall in global coal prices.

With around 13,000 jobs at risk, the government is now looking to keep the miner operational for some time.

Mladek said the company needed operating capital of 400 million crowns along with 280 million crowns for mining operations until the end of the year. He said it should also hold another 320 million crowns for reserves.

Mladek was due to discuss the loan with Finance Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday, after Babis met OKD management and labour union officials on Tuesday.

After Tuesday's meeting Babis said he would look into the possibility of extending a state loan and cited management estimates of needing up to 400 million crowns.

A Czech court last month issued a preliminary injunction taking away NWR's control over OKD and handing it to a board of creditors.

NWR bondholders Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management Limited became the company's main shareholders when majority owners, including Czech investor Zdenek Bakala, agreed in February to give their shares to the company for free.

OKD's London and Prague-listed shares were suspended after the May insolvency filing.

NWR has debt of around 17 billion crowns and assets worth less than 7 billion crowns, according to court filings. ($1 = 23.7480 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)