* People reluctant to join new scheme, see few benefits

* Low participation threatens to kill the reform

By Jana Mlcochova

PRAGUE, Feb 16 A Czech pension overhaul born of years of wrangling among politicians could fail in its goal of boosting private savings because of what banks say are meagre benefits and a lack of trust that will prompt the vast majority of people to snub it.

The reform, approved in parliament late last year, will allow workers to divert 3 percentage points of the 28 percent social insurance tax they now pay into the public system into privately administered funds.

They must complement this "opt-out" with an additional 2 percent of their salaries.

But economists say the opt-out is too small to make much of a difference for savers while the additional contribution is too high, making the scheme attractive only to a small minority among the country's 5.7 million eligible workers.

In light of the financial crisis, people will also fear for the safety of their money in the private sector, they say.

"Preliminary calculations showed that the opt-out as it is set will be an attractive option mainly for people with above-average wages," bank CSOB, the second-biggest lender, said in a presentation.

The Czechs have spent years debating how to reform the pensions system with the aim of boosting private savings, key to keep the budget sustainable and protect the country's relatively strong AA- rating.

Private savings would over the years complement state pensions, allowing the government to cut them and thus keep the books balanced as the country's population ages.

The Labour Ministry said the pension account within the state budget jumped to 45 billion crowns ($2.4 billion) last year, from 29.3 billion in 2010. That is about 1.2 percent of gross domestic product and a large part of the overall 3.7 percent fiscal deficit.

But top Czech lenders, including Ceska Sporitelna, CSOB and Komercni Banka, all expect that only about 10-15 percent of the 5.7 million working Czech population will take part in the scheme, much fewer than the finance ministry's ambitious expectations of around 50 percent take-up.

"In our scenarios ... we see that some 500,000 to 1,000,000 people will enter the second (opt out) pillar as it was proposed," said ING's Czech unit spokeswoman Daniel Velova, adding ING was still undecided whether to offer the product to its clients.

CSOB said it saw fewer than 900,000 Czechs taking part.

RICH VERSUS POOR

Low earners will have an incentive to stay in the present system, the bank said, because they are likely to get a higher state pension than they could save up for.

Analysts said the government should have made participation compulsory to ensure the reform's success.

"Whatever the system is, it must be compulsory because people overall are not financially educated enough to understand their financial needs after they retire," said David Navratil, chief economist at Ceska Sporitelna.

The centre-right cabinet opted for a voluntary scheme because of residual fears of financial crises, political opposition from the left and a poor message from Hungary and Poland whose governments grabbed pension savings to plug budget holes.

There is anxiety about the safety of the savings.

"I have supplementary saving but I feel uncomfortable about putting more money in some funds, I am worried they will take it away," said Eva Ridrichova, a 51-year old employee of a state mint.

About 4.6 million Czechs are already saving money in a state-subsidised voluntary scheme, which analysts say blurs the need for another voluntary pillar. Savings in the current scheme, at an aggregate 232 billion crowns, are however too low for most workers to significantly improve their future pensions.

Some do not understand the point of the opt out.

"I rely on my supplementary savings and don't plan to do anything else," said Jiri Bouska, a 29-year old waiter in Prague. "How does the reform help me, I don't see it."

SHORT-TERM GAIN BUT NO REFORM

The Czech government has won acclaim for its conservative fiscal policy, with a plan to cut the budget gap below 3 percent in 2013 and to zero by 2016. For long-term stability, the pension reform is one of the cornerstones - if it works.

In the short term, low participation will have a positive impact on the budget as state revenue will fall less if only few people take the opt-out.

But over the long run, an unsuccessful reform would fail to address the long-term public financial balance.

"What this really means is that no reform will practically take place and there will be no stabilisation of the pension system," said David Marek, chief economist at Patria Finance. ($1 = 19.2706 Czech crowns) (Editing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)