UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, April 26 Shareholders of tobacco firm Philip Morris Czech Republic approved on Friday to pay out a dividend of 900 crowns ($45.35) per share from 2012 profit and retained earnings, the company said.
Last year the Czech cigarette maker paid a dividend of 920 crowns per share.
Consolidated net profit fell 3.9 percent in 2012 to 2.44 billion crowns, or 889 crowns per share. ($1 = 19.8458 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources