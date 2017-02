PRAGUE May 18 Revenue for Philip Morris CR rose 16 percent year-on-year to 2.88 billion crowns ($143.62 million) in the first quarter, boosted by favourable pricing and higher exports, the Czech tobacco group said on Friday.

Export revenue in the period increased 38.1 percent, helped by higher shipments to affiliates of Philip Morris International , the Czech company's main owner.

($1 = 20.0523 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)