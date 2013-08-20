PRAGUE Aug 20 Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR's first half net profit fell 26.4 percent to 851 million crowns in the first half because of declining shipments in its Czech and Slovak markets.

Czech domestic shipments fell 8.9 percent to 3.9 billion units in the first six months of the year while in Slovak deliveries dropped by 1.6 percent to 1.7 billion units. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Louise Heavens)