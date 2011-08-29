PRAGUE Aug 29 Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR TABKsp.PR reported a 1 percent rise in first-half consolidated net profit to 1.13 billion crowns ($68.07 million), boosted by price increases in the period.

The Czech company said on Monday that revenue rose 1.5 percent to 5.62 billion crowns, but that shipments in the Czech and Slovak markets, where it operates, remained under pressure by consumers moving to cheaper products.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit at 1.18 billion crowns on revenue of 5.76 billion.

The firm, majority owned by Philip Morris International (PM.N), said its Czech market share fell by 2.4 percentage points to 52.3 percent, according to AC Nielsen data, which it said reflected a move to lower-margin products.

