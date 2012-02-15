PRAGUE Feb 15 A Czech Airlines plane made
an emergency landing in Prague on Wednesday after the captain
collapsed and died in mid-flight, the company said.
The ATR propeller aircraft on a regular flight from Warsaw
to Prague with 46 passengers on board, landed under the control
of the co-pilot and no one was injured.
"Safety of passengers was not threatened. The landing was
conducted without complications by the second pilot," the
airline said in a statement.
"Unfortunately the life of the captain could not be saved,"
the statement said. Czech Airlines is the state-owned Czech
national carrier.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Roger Atwood)