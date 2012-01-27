PRAGUE Jan 27 The Czech Republic has given a May 31 deadline for the delivery of four Spanish-made military transport planes or it will back out of the purchase of the aircraft that have been plagued by technical problems, Defence Minister Alexandr Vondra said.

The Czech army returned the CASA C-295 M planes, built by EADS-Casa, last year after they failed tests.

Vondra said on Friday the ministry has signed an agreement with EADS and the Czech supplier Omnipol over the deadline.

"The final date for the delivery of all four planes in perfect condition ... is May 31, 2012," Vondra said. "Otherwise the ministry has the legal right to exit the contract."

The country bought three CASA planes via a middleman without a tender for 3.5 billion crowns ($183.17 million)in 2008 and swapped to get another one in exchange for five Czech light combat L-159 aircraft, one of which has been returned as compensation for the delays in the delivery.

The purchase was widely criticised in the Czech media for opaqueness and the European Commission took the Czechs to the European Court of Justice over the deal in a case that was dropped in November 2011. ($1 = 19.1077 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)