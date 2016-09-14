PRAGUE, Sept 14 The Czech lower house approved a
law on Wednesday aimed at limiting politicians' business
interests, moving closer to clipping the wings of the country's
popular finance minister, Andrej Babis.
The conflict of interest law, backed by all parties except
Babis's ANO movement, would ban all members of future cabinets
from owning media outlets, and any companies in which they own
large stakes would be barred from public contracts and
non-automatic subsidies.
Babis, potentially a leading candidate to become prime
minister after next year's parliamentary election, is also the
largest private employer in the country, with interests from
farming and chemicals to newspapers and fertility
clinics.
"Oligarchs must make a choice between being in the cabinet
and subsidies, public contracts and owning media," Prime
Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, whose Social Democrats are in
government with Babis's ANO, said on Twitter.
Some commentators argued that Babis could by-pass the new
law by transferring ownership of media or firms to a partner or
family member, but the vote was nonetheless hailed as a step in
improving the country's political culture.
Babis, likened to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump
and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in the way
he has mixed commerce and politics, has protested against the
law, which was passed by 135 votes in the 200-seat chamber.
"They are losers who do not know how the world works," news
website www.idnes.cz -- one of the outlets Babis owns - quoted
him as saying while watching the vote in parliament's lobby.
The law still needs backing in the upper house, but
Wednesday's vote pointed to broad support and the ability of the
lower house to overturn any potential veto from the second
chamber.
One clause, introducing an outright ban on ministers owning
stakes of over 40 percent in companies, was not endorsed by the
centre-right opposition Civic Democrats.
But a ban on public contracts or subsidies would still be
significant for Babis's Agrofert, a conglomerate of over 250
companies that does business with the state, such as the supply
and storage of commodity reserves, and has received subsidies
for various environmental upgrades.
