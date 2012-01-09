PRAGUE Jan 9 Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas rejected demands by a junior coalition partner on Monday
to delay the return of property confiscated from churches during
the communist era, escalating a rift in the ruling coalition,
party officials said.
The government led by Necas has won investor confidence with
its steps to narrow the budget deficit and plans to overhaul the
pension, health and welfare systems, and a fall over the row
would be a negative sign for the markets.
Under a plan agreed by the ruling parties and 17 religious
groups led by the Catholic church, the government intends to
give back most assets confiscated between 1948 and 1989, plus
about 59 billion crowns ($2.91 billion) split into 30 annual
payments.
But the smallest coalition party, the centrist Public
Affairs, demanded on Monday the deal be postponed due to the
economic downturn in Europe. It also called for some ministries
to be merged to save money.
The two senior coalition partners, Necas' centre-right Civic
Democrats and the conservative TOP09, rejected the proposals at
a meeting of coalition leaders on Monday.
"The prime minister pounded his fist on the table and said
no ... There will be a vote on Wednesday and we will see how it
turns out," Petr Gazdik, the head of TOP09's parliamentary
caucus, told Reuters.
Public Affairs said they were given a clear ultimatum which
the party's leadership would discuss on Tuesday morning.
"We got an ultimatum: either you approve it on Wednesday as
it is or the government will fall," Public Affairs Deputy
Chairwoman Karolina Peake told Reuters.
A spokesman for Necas had no immediate comment.
The property restitution plan requires parliamentary
approval. The coalition has 115 votes in the 200-seat lower
house, but lacks a majority without Public Affairs support.
A return of church property has been planned since the 1989
"Velvet Revolution" but has never won enough political support
in the largely atheist country. The leftist opposition strongly
rejects the measure, calling it improper at the time of severe
economic headwinds.
The cabinet has been shaky since it took power in mid-2010,
but has survived all internal rows so far due to a lack of
alternative government alliances and the ruling parties' fear
that an early election would hand power to the opposition.
($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns)
(Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Matthew Jones)