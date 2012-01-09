PRAGUE Jan 9 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas rejected demands by a junior coalition partner on Monday to delay the return of property confiscated from churches during the communist era, escalating a rift in the ruling coalition, party officials said.

The government led by Necas has won investor confidence with its steps to narrow the budget deficit and plans to overhaul the pension, health and welfare systems, and a fall over the row would be a negative sign for the markets.

Under a plan agreed by the ruling parties and 17 religious groups led by the Catholic church, the government intends to give back most assets confiscated between 1948 and 1989, plus about 59 billion crowns ($2.91 billion) split into 30 annual payments.

But the smallest coalition party, the centrist Public Affairs, demanded on Monday the deal be postponed due to the economic downturn in Europe. It also called for some ministries to be merged to save money.

The two senior coalition partners, Necas' centre-right Civic Democrats and the conservative TOP09, rejected the proposals at a meeting of coalition leaders on Monday.

"The prime minister pounded his fist on the table and said no ... There will be a vote on Wednesday and we will see how it turns out," Petr Gazdik, the head of TOP09's parliamentary caucus, told Reuters.

Public Affairs said they were given a clear ultimatum which the party's leadership would discuss on Tuesday morning.

"We got an ultimatum: either you approve it on Wednesday as it is or the government will fall," Public Affairs Deputy Chairwoman Karolina Peake told Reuters.

A spokesman for Necas had no immediate comment.

The property restitution plan requires parliamentary approval. The coalition has 115 votes in the 200-seat lower house, but lacks a majority without Public Affairs support.

A return of church property has been planned since the 1989 "Velvet Revolution" but has never won enough political support in the largely atheist country. The leftist opposition strongly rejects the measure, calling it improper at the time of severe economic headwinds.

The cabinet has been shaky since it took power in mid-2010, but has survived all internal rows so far due to a lack of alternative government alliances and the ruling parties' fear that an early election would hand power to the opposition. ($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns) (Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Matthew Jones)