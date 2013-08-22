PRAGUE Aug 22 Czech President Milos Zeman will formally dissolve the lower house of parliament on Aug. 28 after the chamber this week voted to disband, his spokeswoman Hana Burianova said on Thursday.

The president must now call an early election within 60 days. Zeman is expected to call the vote for Oct. 25 and 26. Burianova said Zeman would announce the election date at a news conference on Friday.