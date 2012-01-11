PRAGUE Jan 11 A Czech junior coalition party will support a plan to return property confiscated from churches during the 1948-1989 communist era, averting a threat of a government collapse, a senior party source said on Wednesday.

The centrist Public Affairs party had threatened to torpedo an agreement on the property return and cash compensation, saying the government should save during the economic downturn in Europe.

Under a plan agreed by the ruling parties and 17 religious groups led by the Catholic church, the government intends to give back most assets confiscated between 1948 and 1989, plus about 59 billion crowns ($2.93 billion) split into 30 annual payments. ($1 = 20.1565 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Mueller)