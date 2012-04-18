Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
PRAGUE, April 18 The Czech government must find a clear majority in parliament by Monday or face an early election, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.
The cabinet is on the brink of collapse following a split in the smallest coalition party, the centrist Public Affairs.
Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake left Public Affairs on Monday, opening the possibility that her faction would remain in the cabinet while the rest of the party may quit.
"If I do not have clear knowledge by Monday that the government has a safe majority, the proper solution will be to call an election in June," Necas told reporters.
(Reporting by Robert Muller Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
* FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l5nYK1 Further company coverage:
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage: