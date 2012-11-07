PRAGUE Nov 7 The Czech centre-right government survived a confidence vote on Wednesday when the lower house of parliament approved a package of tax rises that will be used to cut the 2013 budget deficit.

The approval comes after Prime Minister Petr Necas put down a rebellion in his party over the tax rises. His government, which has fallen into a minority in the 200-seat lower house, faces more uncertain votes over its fiscal plans.

The tax package, expected to bring 22 billion crowns ($1.11 billion) in new revenue, will allow the government to cut the total fiscal gap below the EU-prescribed 3 percent of economic output next year.