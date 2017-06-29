PRAGUE, June 29 The leading Czech political
party going into an October parliamentary elections wants to
keep the tax environment stable and not raise tax rates, its
leader, the billionaire former finance minister Andrej Babis,
said on Thursday.
Babis's ANO party, which holds a double-digit lead in polls,
unveiled its tax plans for the autumn campaign on Thursday and
said it would not propose any corporate tax changes and was
opposed to new taxes on banks.
The party is part of a three-member coalition led by Prime
Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats, who have laid out
a plan to make up ground in polls by offering tax cuts for
workers and introducing taxes on banks' assets.
