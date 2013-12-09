GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
PRAGUE Dec 9 Czech investment group PPF is in talks to sell its stake in EPH, a holding group that owns energy companies around central Europe, sources from the involved parties said on Monday.
Two sources from companies involved in the talks confirmed to Reuters reports in Czech daily Lidove Noviny and business news website motejlek.com that negotiations were underway, but said they had not reached any conclusions.
The companies declined to comment.
PPF, owned by the richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner, holds 44.4 percent in EPH, which owns a stake in the Slovak gas pipeline and distribution firm SPP, lignite miner Mibrag in Germany, and a number of electricity and heat producers in the Czech Republic and Germany.
Lidove Noviny said PPF's stake was worth an estimated 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), while motejlek.com said Kellner would get 1.1 billion.
The media said the stake will most likely be taken over by two remaining EPH shareholders, investment group J&T and Daniel Kretinsky, the head of EPH.
($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 1 Bullish and cautious aren't usually words found in the same sentence, but it appears that coking coal miners are upbeat about the prospects for the steel-making fuel, though not to the extent of choking off price gains with increased supply.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”