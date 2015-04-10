* Deputy minister sends letter to c.bank after reports

By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, April 10 The Czech money market was under scrutiny on Friday after the deputy finance minister warned its PRIBOR benchmark may have been manipulated, an allegation the country's central bank said it saw no reason to investigate.

The deputy minister, Martin Pros, asked the central bank to investigate suspicions raised about the Prague Interbank Offered Rate.

In a letter to bank Governor Miroslav Singer, Pros referred to "unsettling reports concerning PRIBOR rates, of which the most serious ones include concerns of their manipulation".

The letter, shown to Reuters by Pros, added: "We believe that (the) suspicions ... have a real basis and that the CNB (central bank) should therefore properly and thoroughly investigate."

Pros did not accuse any individual or institution of wrongdoing in the letter.

Money market benchmarks worldwide have been under increased scrutiny since a rate-rigging scandal that undermined confidence in the London interbank offered rate (Libor). Its full extent became clear in 2012 when Barclays reached a settlement with regulators, the first bank to do so.

Pros' letter referred to a March article in business daily Hospodarske Noviny that argued PRIBOR rates were kept artificially high.

Pros, a former corporate and investment banking lawyer, told Reuters that almost no money market funds were offered for PRIBOR rates, showing they were not at the right level.

"If PRIBOR were market equilibrium rates, there would be faster circulation of money in the money market," he said.

"Nobody knows (where the rates should be) as they should be determined by the market but definitely they should be lower than today."

NO 'SUSPICIONS'

The central bank said that, while it was dealing with the letter, it saw no signs at all that the PRIBOR rates, which it does not guarantee, were not in order.

"We would welcome if deputy M. Pros explained more closely what he is basing his assertions on," it said in a statement.

"...The CNB does not see a reason what 'suspicions' it should 'properly and thoroughly investigate'."

The selection of the panel of banks contributing to PRIBOR is administered by the Czech Financial Markets Association, according to rules on PRIBOR on the central bank website, and the rates are fixed daily from contributions by six banks. Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the daily calculation, a Thomson Reuters spokesman said.

The contributing banks are Ceska Sporitelna, a local subsidiary of Austria's Erste Group ; Belgian bank KBC's CSOB; French Societe Generale's Komercni Banka ; and the local units of Russia's Expobank, Austria's Raiffeisen and Italy's UniCredit .

A spokesman for CSOB said its contribution process was "compliant with all currently applicable European regulatory standards." A spokesman for Ceska Sporitelna said the bank had not received any input on the matter from oversight bodies.

Spokespeople at the other banks had no immediate comment. The president of the Financial Markets Association also had no comment.

OVERSIGHT CONUNDRUM

Pros said the central bank should have oversight authority over PRIBOR given the rate was being used as the reference rate for many bonds, including state debt, and for floating mortgage rates.

The central bank countered that, "if it is interested in this matter, the Finance Ministry (should take) charge."

Pros noted in his letter that any possible manipulation of PRIBOR "would have a negative impact on consumers and would mean a massive unjustified enrichment of banks."

In all, U.S. and European authorities have fined banks more than $6 billion for alleged manipulation of Libor and its euro cousin Euribor, and more than a dozen people have also been charged with fraud-related offences.

The two-week PRIBOR rate, corresponding to the central bank's main repo rate, was fixed at 0.16 percent on Friday. Until last month it had been at 0.17 percent since November 2013 when it dropped after the central bank launched interventions to weaken the crown currency to loosen monetary conditions.

The central bank's two-week repo rate has been at 0.05 percent since 2012.

The bank referred to earlier comments that the two-week repo was not a market rate and that market rates can reflect factors such as liquidity premium or counterparty credit risk.

Activity on the Czech interbank deposit market has been concentrated at the short end, with 92.2 percent of trades made on overnight deposits, according to a central bank survey from January. (Editing by John Stonestreet)