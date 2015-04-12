BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate announces agreement to acquire German Property
PRAGUE, April 12 A letter from a Czech deputy finance minister asking the central bank to investigate if interbank rates had been manipulated did not include evidence supporting the allegations, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Sunday.
"The letter is an unprecedented attack on the credibility of the Czech banking sector which is not supported by any real data," Tomsik said during a debate on Czech Television.
Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros has already faced sharp criticism from the central bank and his superior, Finance Minister Andrej Babis, over his letter, which was released to the media on Friday.
Tomsik said on Sunday data showed there was a long-term decline in the spread between official central bank rates and market rates (PRIBOR). (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
NEW YORK, March 22 The slumping U.S. healthcare stocks at the center of efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act are expected to stay volatile as Republican legislation heads into a vote on Thursday that could signal how protracted their battle to repeal the law will be.