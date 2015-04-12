* Vice-Governor says has seen no evidence of interbank rate
manipulation
* Banking body says no indication of any unfair practices
* Deputy finance minister says analysis shows rates look too
high
(Adds comment by deputy minister)
By Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 12 A Czech central banker accused
a deputy finance minister on Sunday of launching an attack on
banking sector credibility by publicly asking for an
investigation into potential manipulation of interbank rates and
challenged him to back up his claims.
Central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said Martin Pros
had not provided data to back up his allegations, joining
criticism from the central bank and Pros's superior, Finance
Minister Andrej Babis.
The country's banking industry body said it had not recorded
any indications there may have been unfair practices involved in
the calculation of Czech interbank rates, called PRIBOR
, which serve as reference rates for many loans and
bonds.
Deputy Finance Minister Pros sent a letter to the central
bank asking for the investigation and released the letter to the
media on Friday. He insisted on Sunday that a look at other
instruments suggested interbank rates may be too
high.
Tomsik said in a debate on public Czech Television the
letter was outside standard communication channels and was
damaging to the banking sector.
"The letter is an unprecedented attack on the credibility of
the Czech banking sector which is not supported by any real
data," Tomsik said during the debate.
Money market benchmarks worldwide have been under increased
scrutiny since a rate-rigging scandal that undermined confidence
in the London interbank offered rate (Libor). Czech banks have
gone through the global financial crisis without any such
scandal nor need for state aid.
The banking association said in a statement it learned about
Pros' letter with "extreme concern".
"We consider this personal step of the deputy finance
minister to be very unfortunate, because it damages the good
name of the Czech banking industry," the association said.
"The Czech Banking Association has not noticed any
indications of any unfair practices that the deputy minister
talks about in his letter."
Tomsik said on Sunday data showed there was a long-term
decline in the spread between central bank rates and PRIBOR.
PRIBOR rates are determined by calculations from a panel of
six contributing banks. Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide
the daily calculation.
"Data show clearly that the difference between non-market
rate (official central bank rates) and the market rate, which
includes a premium for liquidity and mainly the riskiness of
banks, has been declining over the long term," Tomsik said.
He said Pros should provide more evidence quickly.
DEPUTY ARGUES RATES MAY BE TOO HIGH
Tomsik said the assertions in the letter may be based on a
lack of understanding, and said there was a difference between
the Czech market with surplus liquidity and the euro market
where liquidity is added by the central bank.
Pros said in reaction to Tomsik that he was not saying that
PRIBOR was indeed manipulated, but was led by desire to have a
correct reference rate. He said he was basing his analysis on
publicly available information, and was not making accusations
against any party.
Pros said in written comments sent to Reuters his questions
over PRIBOR were based among others on the fact that if
interbank rates were to be derived from the more active
euro-crown foreign exchange swaps market, they should be lower.
He also pointed out that some interest rate swaps, which
have longer maturities than the PRIBOR rates calculated for up
to 12 months, were trading at lower levels. The two-year swap
was quoted at 0.28 percent on Sunday, according to the Reuters
system, below the 12-month PRIBOR which stood at 0.48 percent.
The two-week PRIBOR rate, corresponding in maturity to the
central bank's main repo rate, was fixed at 0.16 percent on
Friday. The repo rate has been at 0.05 percent since 2012.
Activity on the deposit market has been concentrated at the
short end, with 92.2 percent of trades made on overnight
deposits, according to a central bank survey from January.
(Editing by David Evans)