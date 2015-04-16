PRAGUE, April 16 The Czech central bank will use standard channels to look into whether interbank money market rates could have been manipulated, according to a letter that was posted on a news website on Thursday.

Lidove Noviny's website said central bank governor Miroslav Singer had sent a letter to Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros, reiterating the bank's criticism that Pros had made public a letter asking for such an inquiry, and saying an inquiry would be made using the usual procedures.

"I would like to express my strong objection to the way you communicated such a sensitive issue ... (but) I am handing it over to the appropriate departments for processing and investigation in a standard way," Singer wrote, according to the letter posted www.lidovky.cz.

The central bank said it would not comment on its dealings with the finance ministry. Pros could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pros had sent a letter to the central bank asking for an inquiry into Czech interbank rates, or PRIBOR, and released the letter to the media last Friday.

The Czech banking association, which also criticised Pros's actions, said it had not recorded any indications there may have been unfair practices involved in PRIBOR's calculation.

The bank has also said it had seen no concrete evidence that would suggest manipulation of PRIBOR.

Pros was also criticised by Finance Minister Andrej Babis for sending the letter publicly and without his knowledge.

Pros has said his doubts were based on comparing PRIBOR rates with other market instruments. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Louise Ireland)