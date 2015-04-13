* Interbank rates unchanged from Friday's levels
PRAGUE, April 13 Czech interbank PRIBOR
fixings were unchanged on Monday after coming under
scrutiny when a deputy finance minister asked the central bank
late last week to investigate claims that the rates may have
been manipulated.
Central bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik accused the
deputy minister, Martin Pros, on Sunday of launching an attack
on the banking sector's credibility in a letter to the central
bank that was also released to media.
The Czech Banking Association also said over the weekend
that it had not seen any indications of possible unfair
practices in setting the rates.
PRIBOR rates were fixed on Monday at 0.15 percent for
overnight deposits, 0.16 percent for two weeks, 0.31 percent for
three months, 0.39 percent for six months and 0.48 percent for
12 months, according to Reuters system data. These were
unchanged from Friday's levels.
Money market benchmarks worldwide have been under increased
scrutiny since a rate-rigging scandal undermined confidence in
the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Tomsik said on Sunday that data showed there was a long-term
decline in the spread between non-market central bank rates and
PRIBOR rates.
The central bank's key two-week repo rate has been at 0.05
percent since late 2012. PRIBOR is a reference rate for many
bonds and loans.
Pros has not accused any individual or institution of
wrongdoing.
Six banks contribute quotes for daily fixings: Ceska
Sporitelna, a local subsidiary of Austria's Erste Group
; Belgian bank KBC's CSOB; French Societe
Generale's Komercni Banka ; and the local
units of Russia's Expobank, Austria's Raiffeisen and
Italy's UniCredit.
Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the daily
calculation.
Komercni Banka's spokesman said it was "fully ready to
cooperate with the Czech National Bank and Ministry of Finance
in order to dispel doubts that have been opened by the
unexpected sequence of the latest events".
"Komercni Banka uses very strict rules that eliminate any
manipulation with its inputs for the PRIBOR calculation."
Raiffeisenbank said it had not registered any problems in
connection with PRIBOR, nor received any suggestions from public
authorities or the regulator. UniCredit's Czech unit said it
would not offer any comment beyond what had been said in the
statements of the central bank and the banking association.
CSOB had already said on Friday it had followed all relevant
rules, while Ceska Sporitelna said it had received no input on
the matter from any oversight bodies.
Pros said late on Sunday that his questions were based,
among other things, on the fact that the interbank rates were
higher than those implied by the more active euro-crown foreign
exchange swaps market.
He also pointed out that some interest rate swaps, which
have longer maturities, were trading at lower levels.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; editing by Jeremy
Gaunt and Kevin Liffey)