PRAGUE Nov 17 Thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague on Thursday to protest against the austerity-minded government and express bitterness with developments in the central European country since the fall of communism exactly 22 years ago.

Tired of graft and sleaze in top politics and angry with government budget cuts, more than 2,000 Czechs gathered on Wenceslas Square in the heart of Prague on a day marking the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution which overthrew the rule of communism in 1989.

The protests were attended by supporters of a number of small far-left initiatives, labour unionists, as well as top leaders of the largest Czech opposition party the leftist Social Democrats, which presently enjoy the largest public support, according to polls.

Some carried Soviet flags with sickle and hammer, others held flags with a picture of Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara and banners with slogans including: "The 17th of November 1989 was a big con and a betrayal of the people of Czechoslovakia."

"I am against a right-wing dictatorship rule which we have here in this country," said 41-year-old Oldrich Kalous, a shop assistant from Pisek, a town south of Prague.

"I want this mafia-linked government to get out of and have a new election which will bring socially sensitive reforms, like they have in Norway or Sweden," he said.

The centre-right government of Petr Necas has become unpopular amid media disclosures of graft scandals and a retrenchment drive aimed at balancing budgets by 2016.

The austerity has won the Czechs praise from investors and rating agencies and has helped cut government debt costs significantly as bond yields sank to record lows earlier this year.

But it comes as the export-reliant economy is set to slow and possibly even shrink on waning demand for the country's industrial goods in key export markets of the euro zone.

The slowdown will mean a smaller-than-expected income in the state coffers which will result in additional budget cuts and tax hikes and further suffocate domestic demand which is already very weak.

"They are implementing draconian measures... which help the rich while the average and poor people are being robbed," Kalous said. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Richard Balmforth)