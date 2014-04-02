BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PRAGUE, April 2 The Prague Stock Exchange, part of the CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG), will shorten the settlement period for trades to two days from three as of Oct. 6 in order to align its operations with other exchanges, the bourse said on Wednesday.
"The shortened time period between the execution of a trade and its settlement covers all securities tradable on the joint trading platform XETRA, settled via the local central security depositories and cleared by the counterparties in Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague and Vienna," the bourse said.
"Due to this improvement, exchange trades will be processed and settled faster, while clearing members will benefit from a greater mobility of collateral." (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)