* Prosecutor says seven people charged after police raids
* Prosecutors say PM's aide at centre of corruption web
* Country dogged by sleaze since 1989 collapse of Communism
* Czech leader says he did nothing wrong, will not resign
By Jana Mlcochova and Jan Korselt
PRAGUE, June 14 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
was clinging on to office on Friday after prosecutors accused
his personal assistant of being at the centre of a corrupt web
of political favours and secret surveillance.
Police raids on government offices on Thursday signalled the
most significant swoop on corruption in two decades in a country
that has been mired in sleaze since its "Velvet Revolution"
overthrew Communism in 1989.
The main Czech opposition party said it would initiate a
parliamentary vote of no confidence unless Necas quits, but in a
defiant speech to lawmakers, the conservative prime minister
said he would stay on, and dismissed the allegations.
His fate now depends on whether the smaller parties in his
coalition stand by him, and on whether President Milos Zeman, a
political opponent, tries to use his limited constitutional
powers to push Necas out.
Jeronym Tejc, an official of the opposition Social Democrat
party, said: "(We) expect the speedy resignation of Prime
Minister Petr Necas and the entire government. If that does not
happen, the Social Democrats will initiate a vote of no
confidence."
A day earlier hundreds of police with the organised crime
unit, some in balaclavas to conceal their identity, swept
through the government headquarters, the defence ministry, a
bank and private homes, detaining several Necas associates.
He was drawn even deeper into the affair on Friday when
prosecutors, giving details of their investigation for the first
time, alleged the existence of corrupt dealings that intersected
with Necas's personal and political life.
Tomas Sokol, a lawyer for one of the people charged, the
former head of military intelligence, said prosecutors had
accused his client of instructing agents to run surveillance on
Necas's wife, Radka. Necas and his wife, his college sweetheart,
announced this week they were divorcing.
END TO IMPUNITY?
Corruption was rife under communism but it has grown
exponentially in many eastern European countries since they made
the transition to a market economy. Graft is a part of everyday
life in much of the region, but convictions are rare.
The Czech investigation was unusual because of its scale,
and the ambition of taking on a political establishment which
previously seemed to be immune from prosecution.
Prosecutors have charged seven people, including the head of
Necas's office, two military intelligence service members, and
two former members of parliament, high state attorney Ivo Istvan
told a news conference.
They said their suspicions focused on two areas: allegations
that officials used the intelligence services for inappropriate
purposes, and that corrupt favours were given to politicians.
The prosecutors said the common factor in both sets of
allegations was Jana Nagyova, who heads Necas's office. She has
worked for Necas since 2006. Elegantly dressed and with blonde,
shoulder-length hair, she has often appeared in Czech tabloids.
"In both of these two criminal cases, one person appears,"
said Pavel Komar, one of the prosecutors handling the case. "The
case of Ms Nagyova has to do with organising criminal activity
through the abuse of power and bribery."
A government spokesman refused to comment on the charges
against Nagyova, who was born in 1965, and it was not
immediately possibly to identify a lawyer who is representing
her. Necas said on Thursday he did not believe she did anything
dishonest.
The charges of political favours related to a case in
October last year when three lawmakers with his ODS party
threatened to not support the government on a no-confidence
vote. But after an agreement with party leadership, they
resigned from parliament, and two were later given jobs on the
boards of state-controlled firms.
DEFIANT PM
In an appearance in parliament, 48-year-old Necas hit back
at the prosecutor's investigations.
He said that as far as the allegations of favours to
politicians were concerned, this was normal political activity
and not a criminal act. On the allegations of misusing
intelligence services, he said they may stem from
misunderstandings about instructions regarding his security.
"This is my opinion that I have no reason to back off from,
and it is an opinion that leads me not to heed calls ... to
resign," Necas said.
Necas is the longest-serving prime minister in the past
decade in the country of 10.5 million, which since the fall of
the Iron Curtain has had a history of political upheavals.
His difficulties may, in part, be the result of a reform
Necas himself set in motion. He tried to break with past habits
of sweeping corruption under the carpet by appointing
prosecutors with a free hand to go after sleaze.
One of the prime minister's coalition partners, TOP09, threw
him a potential lifeline on Friday. Finance Minister Miroslav
Kalousek, who is also deputy head of the party, said that if
Necas fires all government employees who have been charged, "We
have no reason not to believe that he did not do anything
dishonest."
But the mood on the streets of Prague was impatient. Czechs
are confronted daily with evidence of what they believe is
pervasive corruption, including well-connected businessmen
living in plush villas, and a steady stream of media reports
about kickbacks and padded government procurement deals.
"I think he should (resign), it is high time," said Nina
Bechynova, 67, a teacher at a university in Prague, when asked
about the prime minister. "But I'm worried that everyone is
friends with everyone and that they will brush it under the
rug."