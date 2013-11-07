PRAGUE Nov 7 The Czech central bank said on Thursday it had decided to start using currency interventions as an additional instrument for easing monetary conditions, after cutting interest rates to near zero a year ago.

The bank said it would intervene on the foreign exchange market to weaken the crown so that the exchange rate versus the euro is close to 27.

The crown immediately fell after the announcement, trading down more than 3 percent on the day at 26.56 to the euro.