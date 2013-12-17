PRAGUE Dec 17 New information confirmed the Czech central bank would keep the exchange rate near 27 crowns per euro at least until early 2015, the bank said on Tuesday after its first policy meeting since deciding to intervene to weaken the currency last month.

The crown has dropped more than 6 percent in the six weeks since the bank launched its intervention regime and traded down 0.3 percent on the day at 27.635 to the euro.

Governor Miroslav Singer said the market may be overbought in crowns at the moment but it was still too early since the interventions to draw any conclusions.

"The exchange rate is still settling after the announcement of interventions," Singer told a news conference. "The Christmas period is coming into it when imports can be rising to satisfy pre-Christmas demand.

"There are a number of factors in the sense of overbuying the crown which are visible also in the fact that we are beginning to see negative yields on many instruments which means the market may have been to a certain extent overbought into the crown." (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)