NEW YORK Aug 24 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday upgraded the Czech Republic's credit ratings by two notches as it implemented a new methodology more heavily focused on political and economic factors.

S&P raised the Czech Republic's long-term sovereign credit rating to AA-minus from A, saying the upgrade reflects the country's "prudently managed and balanced economy."

The outlook on the new rating is stable. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)