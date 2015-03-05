PRAGUE, March 5 Czech real estate investment deals grew by 77 percent to 1.97 billion euros ($2.18 billion) in 2014 and the volume of transactions will rise more in 2015, a Colliers International report showed on Thursday.

The real estate services firm said 2014 was the second most successful year for the Czech market since the global financial crisis started, with the number of deals rising to 41 from 28.

The industrial sector accounted for 38 percent of the volume of deals, followed by the office market and retail properties.

Colliers said it expected deals to exceed 2 billion euros in 2015, led by sales of industrial portfolios and shopping centres. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)