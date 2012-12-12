PRAGUE Dec 12 Czech refiner Ceska Rafinerska approved plans for a complete maintenance shutdown at its Kralupy refinery in autumn 2013, an investment worth 600 million crowns ($30.87 million), it said on Wednesday.

The shutdown will last at least several weeks, a spokeswoman for the refinery said.

The company operates refineries in Kralupy and Litvinov, and is majority owned by downstream oil company Unipetrol, along with Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni.