PRAGUE Nov 7 The Czech lower house passed late on Sunday reform bills, including the centre-right government's flagship pension overhaul, following a record filibuster from the opposition.

The bills now go to President Vaclav Klaus for his signature after a more than six-day session in the lower house where debates and votes went into the early morning hours during the week.

Their passing came after the left-controlled Senate vetoed the bills, returning them to lower house lawmakers.

The opposition's filibuster was the longest in the Czech Parliament since the country split with Slovakia in 1993.

The health, tax, pension and welfare bills included one that will allow the creation of a so-called second pillar of the pension system where people can divert 3 percentage points from their social insurance tax.

This will go to individual savings accounts, matched by at least a 2 percentage point contribution from their salaries. The bill passed by 108-70, according to the lower house's website.

As part of the switch, the lower value-added tax (VAT) rate will be raised to 14 percent from 10 percent in 2012, and the upper VAT rate will stay at 20 percent. In 2013, the rates will be unified at 17.5 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)