LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - The Czech Republic, rated A1/AA-/A+, will increase a 3.875% May 2022 issue by a further EUR750m, lead managers Barclays, Ceska (Erste), SG CIB and UniCredit said on Monday.

The new total issue size will be EUR2.75bn. The tap attracted over EUR1.6bn of demand from investors and will price at mid-swaps plus 116bp, from an initial price range of mid swaps plus 120bp-125bp. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)